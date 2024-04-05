Xbox Game Pass will surpass the 200 million subscribers ten years from now: this is the estimate made by the well-known analyst Michael Pachterwhich clearly sees the potential of the Microsoft service, even more so with a view to a renewed multiplatform strategy.

That's not all: according to Pachter, the figure of 34 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers is necessarily wrong and does not include members of the Xbox LIVE Gold platform, recently transformed into Game Pass Core. The analyst's reasoning in this sense is very simple and frankly flawless.

“There were 50 million Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers about five years ago, while Xbox Game Pass subscribers were 25 million” Pachter explained. “The first service was transformed into Game Pass Core and the total became 34 million. Why not seventy-five or fifty?”

“Because whoever reported those numbers was wrong, I'm sorry but that count doesn't make any sense. Xbox LIVE Gold subscribers have not decreasedas mentioned they were 50 million five years ago and they are no less now.”