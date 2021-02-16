Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for unlimited play to a complete selection of games, constantly updates its catalog. This means that there are games that come out, of course, but also that new and interesting additions are being produced that, in my opinion, are making the service more attractive every day. And in that regard this February it seems that Microsoft has thrown the rest, since will close the second month of the year with no less than 14 additions.

Keep in mind, of course, that not all of them are available for all platforms. As you will remember, there are different types of service:

Xbox Game Pass : For a monthly fee of 9.99 euros, it offers access to the Game Pass catalog for the Microsoft console.

: For a monthly fee of 9.99 euros, it offers access to the Game Pass catalog for the Microsoft console. Xbox Game Pass for PC : Also for 9.99 a month, it gives access to the catalog of titles for PC.

: Also for 9.99 a month, it gives access to the catalog of titles for PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: It is the top of the range modality and, for 12.99 euros per month, it includes access to the Game Pass catalog for Xbox and for PC, access to the xCloud cloud game service and the Xbox Gold subscription for the game console.

Therefore, and as you may have already deduced, the added games may be available for Xbox, PC, cloud or a combination of two or all three platforms.

At the beginning of the month, Microsoft announced the addition of seven new titles to Xbox Game Pass, which arrived between the 4th and the 11th of this month. They were the following ones:

Ghost of a Tale (PC).

Project Winter (PC, console and cloud).

The Falconeer (PC, console and cloud).

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (PC and console).

Jurassic World Evolution (console and cloud).

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (console and cloud).

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (cloud).

Four titles for PC, five for console and five for cloud. And this last piece of information is the one that most catches my attention, and confirms that Microsoft’s big bet in the field of games for this 2021 passes through Microsoft xCloud, and that since its arrival on PCs and Apple devices , we will probably see how efforts are redoubled in this regard.

With these seven launches, Microsoft could have already updated the service during February, but how can we read on his blog, a second batch of games still awaits us which will debut on Xbox Game Pass in less than two weeks until the end of the month. They are as follows:

Code Vein (PC) – February 18.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (Console and cloud) – February 18.

Wreckfest (PC, console and cloud) – February 18.

Killer Queen Black (Console and cloud) – February 23.

Dirt 5 (PC, console and cloud) – February 25.

Elite Dangerous (Console) – February 25.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) – February 25.

In this way, Xbox Game Pass will close February by adding another four games for PC, five for console and four on xCloud.

It is clear that Microsoft is very confident in the functioning of Xbox Game Pass, and the truth is that he is not lacking in reasons, because his numbers seem to be being the most positive, which leads him to invest more, making the service even more attractive … and thus a virtuous circle is created, which can change in largely the game consumption model for many people, and that even invites us to think that Microsoft’s big bet for the future next-gen generation of consoles does not go so much through the hardware (Xbox) as through Xbox Game Pass and, especially, by Microsoft xCloud. It is still too early to talk about this, but it is interesting to ask yourself.