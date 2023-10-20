The quantity of games that this maneuver could bring into the catalog is enormous, but the potential that would be unlocked is even wider, considering all the franchises that are part of the Activision Blizzard properties, so much so that many people think of a possible price increase for the Game Pass subscription, given the increase in games available and also the need to finance a giant like the publisher in question. From this last point of view, to tell the truth, the fact that the games probably continue to be multiplatform, at least as regards the major franchises in a period of time still close to the acquisition, should in any case compensate and guarantee regular revenues, but the idea that Microsoft wants to monetize such an acquisition in the short term is not absurd.

There is no doubt that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the part of Microsoft is of capital importance in terms of Game Pass , as clearly emerged from the testimonies and documents that emerged during the various processes to carry out the operation, but what will the consequences be for the end user? The publisher has confirmed that it is working to bring its titles into the catalogue, which should materialize at this point next year – despite some rumors already pointing to the next few months – probably starting with the older games and then with the arrival of the new big guns, such as Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

New price or new subscription tier?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on Game Pass at launch would be a big hit

Some even suggest that Microsoft may be thinking of some sort of new subscription tier specific to Activision Blizzard games, considering the appeal of these and the fact that some of the major ones, such as Diablo and Call of Duty, can be considered to all intents and purposes live service platforms, which could lend themselves to this organization. On closer inspection, this last idea presents some logical discrepancies in the perspective of the acquisition, because it would make the 70 billion dollar maneuver make little sense if the companies’ catalogs were to remain separate, even if it is true that the current management of Activision Blizzard always appears rather reluctant to adopt subscription strategies and a coup would have been necessary in this sense in any case.

An upward price adjustment is probable and seems to be physiological for all subscription services, as we are also seeing with those dedicated to video content, but Microsoft will have to carefully measure the steps to be taken. Leaving aside all the rest of the catalogue, the fact that Call of Duty will certainly remain multiplatform and with the same content everywhere makes it difficult to push players to moving to Game Pass, if there wasn’t even an actual economic advantage it would become even more complex. If it is true that there are millions of players who only play Call of Duty on PlayStation, they need to find effective convenience to move from the console to the subscription service, and this could perhaps emerge through some initiative linked to additional content and live service structure of the game, perhaps with gift packages or similar.

Finally, one can also think that the acquisition served Microsoft simply to appropriate Activision Blizzard’s revenues and give a notable boost to the economy of the Xbox division and it cannot be ruled out that this simple solution is also the one closest to the company’s vision. company, but there is no doubt that such an operation also has implications in the desire to expand the Game Pass user base.