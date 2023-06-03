The Xbox Game Pass is a veritable gold mine of titles that can be used (almost) for free and, to keep users’ attention alive, it often tends to add and remove games from its catalog.

The removal and addition of new titles usually takes place in the middle of the month, with prior warning but, this month, something went differently: games leaving the service will be more than expected.

Microsoft had originally announced that there would have been 5 games that would have left the Game Pass definitively: Europa Universalis 4 , RTS Evil Genius 2: World Domination , Floppy Knights , Lawn Mowing Simulator and Fifa 21.



Surprisingly, however, the number of titles removed has risen to 11Among Us , Cricket 22 , Generation Zero , Naraka: Bladepoint , The Hunter: Call of the Wild and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will also leave the service.

The reason behind this delay in ad of the abandonment of these 6 new titles it was not declaredbut we can delight in the introduction of new games in June.

The games that will join the Xbox Game Pass family are as follows: Amnesia: The Bunker, Hypnospace Outlaw, Rune Factory 4 Special, Stacking, and Dordogne.

We remind you that these changes will take place by June 15th and that, precisely in this period, we will be able to see what Microsoft has in store for us through the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11th.