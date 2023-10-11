Xbox Game Pass is preparing to welcome Frog Detective: The Entire Mysterysurprisingly announced as coming soon this month within the catalog of the Microsoft subscription service, i.e. the collection of all the episodes of the detective frog.

It’s not a very well-known title, to be honest, but it’s a sort of cult for those who frequent the indie scene, as well as already a guest of the PC Game Pass for about a year now. After having remained the prerogative of the Windows catalog for a long time, the series will also arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery includes the three cases in which the detective in question has been involved so far trilogytogether with a sort of mini-game called Frog Detective Scooter, which adds a sort of acrobatic driving game to the standard adventures, so as not to miss anything.