Xbox Game Pass is preparing to welcome Frog Detective: The Entire Mysterysurprisingly announced as coming soon this month within the catalog of the Microsoft subscription service, i.e. the collection of all the episodes of the detective frog.
It’s not a very well-known title, to be honest, but it’s a sort of cult for those who frequent the indie scene, as well as already a guest of the PC Game Pass for about a year now. After having remained the prerogative of the Windows catalog for a long time, the series will also arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery includes the three cases in which the detective in question has been involved so far trilogytogether with a sort of mini-game called Frog Detective Scooter, which adds a sort of acrobatic driving game to the standard adventures, so as not to miss anything.
Three cases for Frog Detective
The first “case” in the package is The Haunted Islandwhich sees Frog Detective dealing with a mysterious ghost who seems to haunt an otherwise very peaceful island, where however nothing is as it seems.
The second chapter is The Case of the Invisible Wizard and sees the protagonist busy at Warlock Woods, a forest where a festive parade was supposed to be held which was instead destroyed, perhaps by some sort of mysterious wizard.
The ending is Corruption at Cowboy County, in which our hero deals with a western-style setting, trying to resolve a major chaos that has emerged in a town left without a sheriff. These are very particular investigative adventures but which can also be interesting.
