After we had written a article on whether or not it was possible to compare both services, we wanted to do this Xbox Game Pass vs Play at Home where we will leave the main differences between these two services. And to make our comparison feel more complete, we will also include Playstation Now here. With this we will be able to examine the differences more succinctly, which will also allow us to see them more clearly.

With this comparison we will try to resolve in a clear way how we should see each of these services.

Xbox Game Pass vs Play at Home.

We will use some features to compare Microsoft and Sony services. These will be: relevance within the vision of the company, support and support, focus, catalog. With these aspects, it will be possible to evaluate the main differences between the services offered by Microsoft and Playstation within this new generation of consoles.

1. Relevance within the vision of the company: Phil Spencer came to transform Xbox. His idea materializes within what is now called the Xbox Ecosystem. It is a platform that links mobile phones, TV, PC and consoles through Xbox Game Pass. Therefore, Microsoft’s service is totally relevant to the vision of the company. On the other hand, Sony with Play at Home created a program that gives away games during the pandemic.

And that means that it is a program that has an expiration date. As for Playstation Now, this is a service that has been around for a long time. However, as Playstation is interested in positioning its games from the idea of ​​the console exclusives market, they bet on market for the sale of games at 80 euros instead of strengthening its service, at least for now.

2. Support and support: It is clear that services are not a fad. It is, on the contrary, a change of model within the video game industry. And that is known by both Xbox and Playstation. However, the way things are so far, Microsoft is the one that has bet most strongly on services, and has infrastructure built by several on which all its proposal is supported.

This means today, first party and third party releases directly on Xbox Game Pass. And AAA games, plus AA and indies coming in overwhelmingly every month. None of this can offer at the moment Playstation on PS Now. As for Play at Home, there is a catalog that will be given monthly until the program ends.

3. Approach: The commitment to the ecosystem means that Xbox releases its games for “platforms where there is Xbox Game Pass” as Phil Spencer said in during the round table that was when closing the purchase of Bethesda. This means that Xbox is focused on Xbox Game Pass. It’s about getting subscribers and turning the service into a video game sales platform. That also works.

Play at Home, on the other hand, is not about selling but about giving games away. And that changes things completely. Because that program is only intended as a response to COVID. As for the other Sony service, PS Now has a similar sense to Xbox Game Pass, but since the support from Sony is less, it does not have the same in content, catalog renewal and exhibition.

4. Catalog: The largest catalog of the three services being compared here is that of PS Now, with a catalog of more than 800 games. The figure is amazing, but that is not why the service manages to position itself. And this is due to the lack of renewal, compatibility problems, and the lack of new games within the service. Over 350 games are available on Xbox Game Pass, including games from EA Play, plus 37 titles optimized for Xbox Series X / S.

PS Now does not have any games optimized for PS5. That is why most of the time it is said that PS Now is quantity over quality, unlike Xbox Game Pass. Play at Home has a much more limited catalog, but this program does not compete for catalog, since it is about games that Sony is giving away to its players due to the pandemic. And yet, being free, it offers interesting experiences, mostly indie.

