As reported by IdleSloth on X | Twitter, the page dedicated to the Xbox Store game contained some rather obvious references to the subscription service. The portal preview read: “Regenerate the flow of power in Visions of Mana, coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass.” Furthermore, a user shared a store screen dedicated to the game with the writing “play on day one”, which could also be linked to the Game Pass in this case.

Visions of Mana the new game in the long-running Square Enix series, could enter the catalog of Xbox Game Pass left since launch or at least so the official Microsoft store would seem to suggest.

It's still early to celebrate

After having carried out a check, however, we would like to point out that such references seem to have disappeared from the store, we assume as they were eliminated by Microsoft. There are therefore two hypotheses: the information arose due to a careless oversight on the part of the Redmond company or it is true, but was erroneously revealed ahead of time.

It must be said that in the second case one might wonder why the announcement did not arrive during last week's Devoloper_Direct, in which Visions of Mana appeared by surprise, but then again we cannot know the marketing strategies of Microsoft or the details on the alleged agreement made between Square Enix and Microsoft.

In any case, at present Visions of Mana is not confirmed on Xbox Game Pass, therefore we recommend that you take the issue with a pinch of salt, awaiting official communications on the matter. The truth, for better or worse, should emerge in the coming months, given that the game's launch is expected during the summer on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.