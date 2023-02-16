While it’s not quite a public announcement, there’s practically confirmation of the exit period Of Valheim on Xbox Game Passdestined to arrive soon: in the financial documents of the Embracer Group, which among many also controls the Iron Gate team, it appears that the game will arrive in the console subscription service next month, in March 2023.

Recall that Valheim is already present on PC Game Pass, but the console version is still missing, which was already announced last year. Apparently, its launch is not really missing much: in fact, Embracer’s financial documents report that Valheim is expected to launch on Xbox Game Pass in March 2023, even if a more precise release date is still missing.

The particular viking survival game has enjoyed impressive success on Steam since launching in February 2021 to the present. Particularly in the first months, Valheim was practically a mass phenomenon on the Valve platform, so much so that it had set new records and surpassed various much more famous giants in terms of user involvement.

Meanwhile, the PC game has expanded with Mistlands, DLC which also added a large new area to explore, and will expand even further with the upcoming arrival of the Ashlands, also demonstrating great support from Iron Gate, who so far it’s been pretty consistent.

We will therefore see if the arrival also on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will lead to further user expansion, resulting in additional developer support.