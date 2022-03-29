Xbox Game Pass is an extremely popular service and, according to the latest data, is unrivaled in the market for ‘Netflix-style’ video game subscriptions.

A chart published by analyst Piers Harding-Rolls at GDC 2022 revealed that Xbox Game Pass, with its 25 million subscribers, occupies a 60% share of the market.

Rival services occupy much smaller stakes: Apple Arcade 9%, PlayStation Now, EA Play and Google Play Pass 7% and Ubisoft + 4%.

The data dates back to the fourth quarter of 2021 and does not yet count the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. At the conclusion of this agreement, most likely, Game Pass will grow even more, having available the popular titles of Activision and Blizzard.

It? S still a small small slice of overall gaming. But Microsoft has a commanding lead in the? Netflix for Games? race. And that? S before it gets hold of Activision. (Slide by @PiersHR ) pic.twitter.com/5wdSCESkNU – Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) March 23, 2022

Obviously, everyone expects a response from PlayStation to this Xbox Game Pass domination, a response that could come with Project Spartacus.

