We have recently witnessed theXbox Game Pass Ultimate Official Price Increasewhich for new users therefore goes from 14.99 euros to 17.99 euros. In sight of this Instant Gaming proposes today 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership with an excellent 21% off compared to the original suggested list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.
The 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is on offer at Instant Gaming for only 31.10 euros (25.49 euros + VAT), compared to the list price of 39 euros, allowing you to save almost 10 euros.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Access a World of Games
There are many benefits guaranteed by the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which can be activated respectively on Xbox Series X, Series S And PCWith the subscription you will have access to thousands of titles for all tastes and that cover every genre, so as to meet the preferences of the individual player.
In addition to this you can Play new Xbox Game Studios titles right away (and not only) on launch day, as Age of Mythology: Retold, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Frostpunk 2, Ara: Hirstory Untold and many more. The benefits don’t end there, as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to a collection of EA’s most popular titles with EA Playas EA SPORTS FC 24, It Takes Two and many others.
