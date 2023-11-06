Quietly, Microsoft has the trial period has been reactivated of 14 days to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the symbolic price of 1 euro for new users.
For those who don’t know it, the initiative allows you to try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for two weeks, Microsoft’s subscription service which guarantees access to a vast catalog of games usable from Xbox consoles, PC and via cloud streaming also on mobile devices and smart TVs, as well as further advantages represented by EA Play, online multiplayer and rewards.
This is therefore an excellent opportunity to introduce the service to those who have never had the opportunity to try it before, who will then be able to decide whether or not to extend the subscription via the monthly or annual fee plan.
Take advantage of it while you still have time
Let’s point out that the promotion is not fixed and is proposed intermittently by Microsoft, as well as having changed several times over time. For example, when it was launched in 2020 the Game Pass trial period was three months, always for 1 euro. In subsequent years the duration was reduced first to a single month and subsequently to 14 days. At the end of last August the promotion was discontinued, just a few days after Starfield.
In short, it is difficult to say how long the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial subscription will remain available or whether it will change further in the future, so the advice if you are interested is to take advantage of it while you can. Find the dedicated Xbox store page at this address.
