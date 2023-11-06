Quietly, Microsoft has the trial period has been reactivated of 14 days to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the symbolic price of 1 euro for new users.

For those who don’t know it, the initiative allows you to try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for two weeks, Microsoft’s subscription service which guarantees access to a vast catalog of games usable from Xbox consoles, PC and via cloud streaming also on mobile devices and smart TVs, as well as further advantages represented by EA Play, online multiplayer and rewards.

This is therefore an excellent opportunity to introduce the service to those who have never had the opportunity to try it before, who will then be able to decide whether or not to extend the subscription via the monthly or annual fee plan.