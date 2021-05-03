We are in a time full of rumors, and it is that the plans of the different companies that prepare the summer events seem to be giving a lot of juice to many insiders and leakers. Looking ahead, Microsoft might be thinking about how to add value to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, if you don’t already have it. And in this aspect, indications have been found that enable a new rumor by which the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers could get Spotify Premium.

This is a leak that would have discovered a known dataminer and that he would have posted on Twitter. You have posted an image and referenced this possible link between the two services. With the arrival of access to subscriptions such as EA Play and the constant speculation about the possible inclusion of Ubisoft +, this leaker would have related the possible linking of the service to music online with Xbox and PC subscription.

Obviously, it’s just a rumor. A rumor that could be a misinterpretation of a discovery that simply wants to expose some promotion like those that have already been with Spotify, even with Disney +. It would not be the first time that we come across a specific promotion in which Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have access to a limited number of days of access to these subscription services.

But obviously, in times of rumors, optimism prevails and it doesn’t take long to hint at bigger and more striking things. According to these theories, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers could get Spotify Premium. But the truth is that it could be another temporary promotion, because Microsoft’s full subscription service, today, already has excellent added value. This type of promotions helps to think that Microsoft could add certain elements as options within the subscription, adding for a lesser value, for not increasing the base price of the service.

Undoubtedly, the inclusion of promotions of this type helps Microsoft to encourage subscribing to the service and it would not be ruled out that in the coming weeks we have any official announcement about a new Spotify promotion on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Of course, it is most likely temporary, hoping that you can join permanently to make the most of the subscription.

