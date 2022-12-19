The players of Xbox Game Pass they can take advantage of another small gift. It is in fact possible to get the upgrade to the Deluxe version of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order completely free if you have subscribed to the Ultimate level of the Microsoft service.

There Deluxe version of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order includes some additional content that is not present in the base game, i.e. two cosmetic contents, one dedicated to BD-1 (i.e. the robot that accompanies the main character, Cal Kestis) and one dedicated to the Mantis (i.e. the spaceship used by the characters). In addition, there is also a Digital Art Book to be admired and also a 90-minute video showing a behind-the-scenes “Director’s Cut”, which will certainly appeal to fans of the game.

It is not clear if this content is present within Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as this level of the subscription also offers EA Play, or if it is a “gift” inserted by Microsoft, but in any case it is additional content at no costnothing to complain about them.

Now is a good time to play Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (with or without subscription), as its sequel – Star Wars Jedi Survivor – is due in March 2023.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order puts us in the shoes of Cal Kestis, a padawan who escaped from Order 66. The boy has escaped the Empire for years, hiding his closeness to the Force. Due to an incident, however, he is forced to use it once again and is quickly identified: luckily new allies come to his aid and take him on a new adventure.

Finally, we leave you with our article in which we explain everything we know after the TGA on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.