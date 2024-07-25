Xbox Game Pass Ultimate It’s a very interesting subscription service, but some might still have reservations, especially if they’ve never had the chance to try it. Now, however, there’s a special promotion for those players who are not subscribers: on Instant Gaming You can buy a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a special price not cumulative at a lower price than a normal cumulative month of subscription. The final figure is €10.97 (on the product page you will see €8.99, but that is the figure before VAT). You can find the promotion at this address.
As a reminder, after the price increase, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs €17.99.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best version of Microsoft’s subscription
With this service you get 30 days access to all the advantages of Microsoft service. You can play on console, PC, and cloud with access to a large catalog of games, including titles released since launch. You also have access to online play, the EA Play catalog, as well as various special discounts.
Instant Gaming you will send a code immediately after purchase (valid for European and therefore Italian accounts) and you will have to insert it in the dedicated section of the Xbox digital store with your account. Once activated, you will have 30 days of service. Remember that the renewal is automatic, so if you do not want to continue you will have to deactivate the renewal before 30 days.
