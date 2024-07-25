Xbox Game Pass Ultimate It’s a very interesting subscription service, but some might still have reservations, especially if they’ve never had the chance to try it. Now, however, there’s a special promotion for those players who are not subscribers: on Instant Gaming You can buy a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a special price not cumulative at a lower price than a normal cumulative month of subscription. The final figure is €10.97 (on the product page you will see €8.99, but that is the figure before VAT). You can find the promotion at this address.

As a reminder, after the price increase, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs €17.99.