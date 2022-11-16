i continue perks from Xbox Game Pass Ultimatewhich in November they offer well 3 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Music free for Microsoft service subscribers, through one of the various cross-over initiatives we’ve already seen above.

In this case, the promotion is entirely dedicated to the Apple world, allowing you to try the video streaming service of the Cupertino house and the one dedicated to music for three months, both of excellent level. Starting today, November 16, 2022, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can redeem 3 free months of Apple TV+ and Apple Music as additional Perks.

Both promotions can be activated from today until March 31, 2023, and are valid for three months from the date of activation. As for Apple Music, it is one of the most well-known and popular music streaming services, providing access to over 100 million songs, curated playlists, and more.

Apple TV+ is instead the video streaming service of the Cupertino house, which allows access to numerous films and TV series including several original Apple Original productions such as “Ted Lasso”, “Shantaram”, “See”, “Mythic Quest “, “Bad Sisters” and “Severance”.

