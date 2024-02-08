On the occasion of the launch of the second season of the Halo TV series, Microsoft has decided to give away 30 days subscription to the streaming service Paramount+ through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Rewards. In this way, subscribers will be able to watch the TV series starring Master Chief and also all the other major productions available in the Paramount+ catalog such as Your Honor, 1923 and The Offer.

Eligible Ultimate subscribers can request a 30-day trial subscription through Rewards on their Xbox console, the Xbox app for Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS and Android. Once you claim this bonus, you will be directed to the Paramount+ site to activate the trial.