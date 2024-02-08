On the occasion of the launch of the second season of the Halo TV series, Microsoft has decided to give away 30 days subscription to the streaming service Paramount+ through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Rewards. In this way, subscribers will be able to watch the TV series starring Master Chief and also all the other major productions available in the Paramount+ catalog such as Your Honor, 1923 and The Offer.
Eligible Ultimate subscribers can request a 30-day trial subscription through Rewards on their Xbox console, the Xbox app for Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for iOS and Android. Once you claim this bonus, you will be directed to the Paramount+ site to activate the trial.
Also valid in Italy, but only for new Paramount+ subscribers
Fortunately, the promotion also concerns the Italian market but it is worth specifying that it is valid only for new Paramount+ subscribers. If you are interested, you have until April 7, 2024 to subscribe. After the trial, the subscription automatically renews unless manually canceled by the user.
We remind you that Season 2 of Halo is available from today on Paramount+ and consists of ten episodes that will be published weekly until March 21st.
