The official app of Xbox Game Pass has updated with a new communication on two games that will leave the catalog of the subscription service end of December 2023So let's see what it's about.
While waiting for the announcement on the new upcoming games, these are the titles that will be released from the Xbox Game Pass catalog on December 31, 2023:
At the moment, these appear to be the only titles destined to leave the service catalog at the end of the month, but it doesn't mean that others won't be added later, so it's best to keep an eye on the app and official communications from Microsoft .
Two interesting games
Monster Train is a card-based roguelike-style strategy game, belonging to the ranks of “deck builders” that have now established themselves with great force on the videogame market.
Furthermore, it is one of the most convincing emulations of Slay the Spire, characterized by an excellent structure in terms of combat system and a nice balance that makes it a deep and well-balanced strategic roguelike. Ultimately, if you haven't tried it yet, do it while you still have time.
Naraka Bladepoint is a particular multiplayer action game with battle royale elements but entirely based on hand-to-hand combat, using martial arts and special techniques in a setting inspired by Chinese and oriental mythology.
It is a free-to-play game, so removal from Game Pass does not preclude the possibility of playing it, but the Deluxe Edition package allows access to several interesting elements.
For the rest, we are waiting for the announcement of the new games arriving in the second half of December for Xbox Game Pass, which should now arrive in the next few days given that it is usually carried out in this period of the month.
