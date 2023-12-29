PC and Xbox Game Pass have become Microsoft's flagship service in the videogame market and what is coming to a close has been a decidedly satisfying year for subscribers, who have seen the catalog fill up with an impressive number of titles for an overall small monthly cost, even net of the increases that occurred during the summer. Well according to Trueachievements calculations the total value of games added in 2023 touch i 9,000 euros.
To be precise, we're talking about 8,879 euros, calculated by adding the full price of the approximately 200 games added this year (here's the full list). 2024 already promises to be an equally abundant year for the service, considering that 40 games are already confirmed on the way.
An exceptional year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers
Among the games entered into the Game Pass this year there was no shortage of exclusives produced by Xbox Studios, namely Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, Forza Motorsport and Redfall, as well as many third-party games, some added to the catalog at launchsuch as Lies of P, Football Manager 2024, Dead Space, Remnant 2 and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Atomic Heart, Venba and Sea of Stars, to name a few.
In short, 2023 was an exceptional year for Xbox Game Pass which was able to provide a lot of satisfaction, net of some negative notes.
