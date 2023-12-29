PC and Xbox Game Pass have become Microsoft's flagship service in the videogame market and what is coming to a close has been a decidedly satisfying year for subscribers, who have seen the catalog fill up with an impressive number of titles for an overall small monthly cost, even net of the increases that occurred during the summer. Well according to Trueachievements calculations the total value of games added in 2023 touch i 9,000 euros.

To be precise, we're talking about 8,879 euros, calculated by adding the full price of the approximately 200 games added this year (here's the full list). 2024 already promises to be an equally abundant year for the service, considering that 40 games are already confirmed on the way.