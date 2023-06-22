That one day the cost to the user Of Xbox Game Pass it could have been expected to rise from the announcement of the service, which took place a few years ago, moreover without using any crystal ball or having a degree in economics. This is what happened with practically every major digital subscription service (Netflix, Prime, Disney+ and so on), so sooner or later it was assumed that it would also happen to Microsoft, which itself had maintained the acquisition prices until today of users, because there were still users to acquire on Xbox.

In such cases there isn’t much to say, except think about the impact of the increase on one’s finances and choose whether or not to continue paying. The distance between the payment and the cancellation of the subscription it’s just a couple of clicks away. Of course, no one is happy with the increase, but we imagine that few have fallen from the pear tree and did not expect it to happen. We can also malign that having decided to practice it close to the release of Starfield is neither a coincidence, nor exactly the best, given that we are talking about the most popular and most anticipated Xbox game in recent years. But if we think that the Bethesda title alone will represent the biggest brake on potential cancellations, it is easy to understand the reason for this choice.

Unfortunately, punctual with the price increase, the very predictable also arrived controversy, brooded for months and months, centered on old promises by Phil Spencer and his friends, which many will have kept on file to use them at the right time, also because in some way budgeted by the executives of Microsoft themselves. Did you see that even Microsoft raise the prices?

Naturally, we were all aware that this too would happen, because by now we know the toxic dynamics of the strong polarization phenomena that take place on the net, which have completely polluted the debate around video games and beyond. Everything is terribly predictable in this industry. It was the persistence of those who won’t be able to play Final Fantasy XVI, who are filling discussions about the game with criticisms and accusations based on the accentuation of the alleged defects of the same, as well as those who cannot play Starfield, certainly he will do the same if he gets the chance.

The problem is that video games themselves pay the price, which remain out of the public debate, increasingly crushed by wars of position fought by armies without generals, who, even in the event of victory, would win absolutely nothing.

