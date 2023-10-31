Most of these are already known as previously announced and expected to arrive in first fortnight of the month but among these there are also two surprises that were not known and which would therefore make up the Xbox Game Pass lineup for this first part of the new month.

The usual leaker BillBil-Kun now a sort of internet institution, may have revealed the new ones games coming November 2023 on Xbox Game Pass with a couple of interesting surprises, the official announcement of which should arrive in the next few hours from Microsoft.

The possible list of games arriving in early November 2023

This would be it list of the games revealed by the leaker:

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 2

Football Manager 2024 (Cloud, Console and PC) – 6 November

Like a Dragon Gaiden : The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9

Spirittea (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 13th

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – November 14

Wartales (Cloud, Console and PC)

Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console and PC)

It’s not yet about theofficial announcementwhich presumably should arrive in the next few hours, but considering BillBil-Kun’s CV we can take the list above as very credible, still awaiting confirmation.

The big surprises in this case are represented by Wartales and Wild Heartswhich had not been previously announced, with the first arriving as a day one release on Game Pass.

In addition to those already known, Spirittea and Coral Island would also be added, while Plate Up! is not mentioned. Which was also scheduled for November 2nd, pending any clarifications. In the meantime, we also remember the games added in the second half of October 2023, as well as those that will be removed today, October 31st.