Game Pass it’s a great service and the 2023 It’s been a busy year in terms of releases. However, exactly which and how many games have been published on the service? Thanks to a convenient list created by PureXbox we can see the games released on console, PC and cloud during the year and, furthermore, we can also see the games already confirmed but still without a release date. We see month by month what Microsoft has released on the subscription service.

January 2023

January 3 — Stranded Deep — Console, PC, Cloud

January 5 — Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition — Console, PC, Cloud

January 19 — Persona 3 Portable — Console, PC, Cloud

January 19 — Persona 4 Golden — Console, PC, Cloud

January 20 — Monster Hunter Rise — Console, PC, Cloud

January 25 — Hi-Fi RUSH — Series X, Series S, PC, Cloud

January 27 — GoldenEye 007 — Console, Cloud

January 30 — RoboQuest (Game Preview) — Console

January 31 — Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition — Console, Cloud

January 31 — JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R — Console, PC, Cloud

January 31 — Inkulinati — Console, PC, Cloud

February 2023

February 2 — Darkest Dungeon — Console, PC, Cloud

February 2 — GRID Legends — Cloud

February 7 — Hot Wheels Unleashed – GOTY Edition — Console, PC, Cloud

February 9 — Madden NFL 23 (EA Play) — Console, PC

February 9 — SD Gundam Battle Alliance — Console, PC, Cloud

February 14 — Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord — Console, PC, Cloud

February 15 — Cities: Skylines Remastered — Series X, Series S, PC

February 16 — Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition — Console, PC, Cloud

February 21 — Atomic Heart — Console, PC, Cloud

February 28 — Merge & Blade — Console, PC, Cloud

February 28 — Soul Hackers 2 — Console, PC, Cloud

March 2023

March 2 — F1 22 (EA Play) — Console, PC

March 3 — Wo Long Fallen Dynasty — Console, PC, Cloud

March 7 — Guilty Gear Strive — Console, PC, Cloud

March 9 — Dead Space 2 — Cloud

March 9 — Dead Space 3 — Cloud

March 14 — Valheim — Console, PC, Cloud

March 21 — Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — Console, PC

March 28 — MLB The Show 23 — Console, Cloud

March 30 — Infinite Guitars — Console, PC, Cloud

April 2023

April 4 — Goat Simulator — Console, PC, Cloud

April 4 — Loop Hero — Console, PC

April 6 — Everspace 2 – Full Release — PC

April 6 — Iron Brigade — Consul, Cloud

April 12 — Ghostwire: Tokyo — Series X, Series S, PC, Cloud

April 13 — NHL 23 (EA Play) — Console

April 18 — Minecraft Legends — Console, PC, Cloud

April 20 — Coffee Talk Episode 2 — Console, PC, Cloud

April 20 — Medieval Dynasty — Xbox One

April 21 — Homestead Arcana — Series X, Series S, PC, Cloud

April 26 — Cassette Beasts — PC

April 26 — Quantum Break — Console, PC

April 27 — BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition — Console, PC, Cloud

April 27 — The Last Case of Benedict Fox — Console, PC

May 2023

May 2 — Redfall — Series X, Series S, PC, Cloud

May 4 — Ravenlok — Console, PC, Cloud

May 8 — Weird West: Definitive Edition — Series X, Series S

May 9 — Shadowrun Trilogy — PC

May 11 — Escape: Melodies of Steel 2 — Console, PC, Cloud

May 16 — FIFA 23 (EA Play) — Console, PC

May 18 — Eastern Exorcist — Console, PC

May 18 — Ghostlore — Console

May 18 — Supraland: Six Inches Under — Console, PC

May 23 — Planet of Lana — Console, PC

May 25 — Cassette Beasts — Console

May 25 — Massive Chalice — Console, Cloud

May 25 — Railway Empire 2 — Console, PC, Cloud

May 30 — Chicory: A Colorful Tale — Console, PC

May 30 — Farworld Pioneers — Console, PC

June 2023

June 1 — Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 — Console, PC, Cloud

June 1 — Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath — Console, PC, Cloud

June 1 — The Big Con — Console, PC, Cloud

June 6 — Amnesia: The Bunker — Console, PC, Cloud

June 6 — Hypnospace Outlaw — Console, PC, Cloud

June 8 — Rune Factory 4 Special — Console, PC, Cloud

June 8 — Stacking — Console, Cloud

June 13 — Dordogne — Console, PC, Cloud

June 22 — Need For Speed ​​Unbound — Series X, Series S, PC, Cloud

June 22 — The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales — Console, PC, TBD

June 27 — Bramble: The Mountain King — Console, PC, Cloud

June 27 — FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch — Series X, Series S, PC, Cloud

June 29 — Story Of Seasons: Friends Of Mineral Town — Console, PC

July 2023

July 3 — Arcade Paradise — Console, PC, Cloud

July 5 — GTA V (Xbox One & Series X|S versions) — Console, Cloud

July 5 — Sword and Fairy: Together Forever — Console, PC, Cloud

July 6 — McPixel 3 — Console, PC, Cloud

July 11 — Common’hood — Console, PC, Cloud

July 11 — Insurgency: Sandstorm — PC

July 14 — Exoprimal — Console, PC, Cloud

July 18 — Techtonica (Game Preview) — Console, PC, Cloud

July 18 — The Cave — Console, Cloud

July 18 — TOEM — Console, PC, Cloud

July 19 — Maquette — Console, PC

July 20 — Figment 2: Creed Valley — Console, PC, Cloud

July 20 — The Wandering Village — Console, PC, Cloud

July 25 — Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem — Series X|S, PC, Cloud

July 31 — Venba — Console, PC, Cloud

August 2023

August 1 — Celeste — Console, PC, Cloud

August 3 — A Short Hike — Console, PC, Cloud

August 8 — Broforce Forever — Console, PC, Cloud

August 9 — Limbo — Console, PC, Cloud

August 10 — Airborne Kingdom — Console, PC, Cloud

August 10 — Quake 2 — Console, PC, Cloud

August 15 — Everspace 2 — Series X, Series S, Cloud

August 17 — Firewatch — Console, PC, Cloud

August 18 — The Texas Chain Saw Massacre — Console, PC, Cloud

August 22 — Age of Empires 4 for Xbox Series X|S — Series X, Series S, Cloud

August 22 — Humankind — Console, Cloud

August 29 — Sea of ​​Stars — Console, PC, Cloud

August 30 — Call Of The Wild: The Angler — Console, PC, Cloud

September 2023

September 5 — Gris — Console, PC, Cloud

September 6 — Starfield — Series X|S, PC, Cloud

September 13 — Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition — Console, PC, Cloud

September 14 — Solar Ash — Console, PC, Cloud

September 19 — Lies of P — Console, PC, Cloud

September 20 — Party Animals — Console, Cloud

September 21 — Payday 3 — Series X|S, PC, Cloud

September 26 — Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — Console, TBD

September 29 — Cocoon — Console, PC

October 2023

October 3 — Gotham Knights — Series X|S, PC, Cloud

October 3 — The Lamplighters League — Series X|S, PC, Cloud

October 4 — Warhammer 40,000: Darktide — Xbox Series X|S, Cloud

October 10 — Forza Motorsport — Series X|S, PC, Cloud

October 12 — From Space — Console, PC, Cloud

October 17 — Like a Dragon: Ishin! — Console, PC, Cloud

October 19 — F1 Manager 2023 — Console, PC, Cloud

October 24 — Cities: Skylines 2 — PC

October 26 — Dead Space (EA Play) — Series X|S, PC, Cloud

October 26 — Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery — Console, Cloud

October 26 — Mineko’s Night Market — Console, PC, Cloud

October 31 — Headbangers Rhythm Royale — Console, PC, Cloud

October 31 — Jusant — Console, PC, Cloud

October 31 — Wartales — Console, PC, Cloud

November 2023

November 2 — Thirsty Suitors — Console, PC, Cloud

November 6 — Football Manager 2024 — Console, PC, Cloud

November 7 — Roboquest 1.0 — Console, PC, Cloud

November 9 — Dungeons 4 — Console, PC, Cloud

November 9 — Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name — Console, PC, Cloud

November 9 — Wild Hearts (EA Play) — Console, PC, Cloud

November 13 — Spirittea — Console, PC, Cloud

November 14 — Coral Island 1.0 — Series X|S, Cloud

November 17 — Persona 5 Tactica — Console, PC, Cloud

November 28 — Dune: Spice Wars — Console, Cloud

November 28 — Rollerdrome — Series X|S, PC, Cloud

December 2023