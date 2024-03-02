They have been confirmed three games that will leave the catalog Of Xbox Game Pass to mid-March 2024and these are titles of considerable depth, so you could concentrate on these before they leave the subscription service, in case you are interested.
According to the official Microsoft app, these are therefore the three games that will leave the Game Pass catalog on March 15, 2024:
As always, the advice is therefore to concentrate on these before others in case you want to complete them or dedicate a little more time to them, considering that they will then no longer be accessible for free by subscribers, or proceed directly to the purchase using the discount of at least 20% present on each of these, being part of the service.
Let's see what it's about
Hardspace Shipbreaker is an excellent “space engineer” simulation that sees us dealing with various missions in search of useful parts and resources within space wrecks of various types, having to resolve various more or less complicated situations.
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is the famous Japanese role-playing game by Level-5 developed in collaboration with Studio Ghibli and characterized by character designs and animations that closely resemble the animated productions of the famous film studio.
In the end, Shredders it's a good snowboard simulation that puts us in a sort of snowy open world, with the possibility of dedicating yourself to various routes and tricks to complete.
We also remember the announcement of the games for the second half of February and that the first batch of March will soon be officially announced, a month which already has 5 games already confirmed to be arriving, including Diablo 4.
