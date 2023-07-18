Microsoft has unveiled what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of July 2023 , for PC, Xbox and cloud. Three of these are also already available. Let’s see the Full list of the games presented:

Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of July 2023

Techtonica is in the Game Preview version: it is a first-person game in which we have to create automated factories alone or in a cooperative, collect resources, discover new technologies, establish operational bases and discover secrets.

Toem is a hand-drawn photo game in which we have to talk to nice characters, solve problems by taking pictures and relax.

The Cave is an adventure by Ron Gilbert (Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion) in which we have to create a team of seven characters and explore the depths.

Maquette is a first-person puzzle game with a recurring style: we find ourselves in a world that is inside itself and what we do in an internal version also happens in the external one but with larger dimensions.

Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind in which we complete puzzles and defeat music bosses.

The Wandering Village is a city-building game set on the back of a gigantic creature traveling through a post-apocalyptic world.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is the standalone expansion to Serious Sam 4. It is a first-person shooter set in the wild areas of Russia.

Venba – available from D1 on Game Pass – is a culinary-themed narrative game in which we play the role of an Indian mother who immigrated to Canada in the 80s.

Finally, Celeste is a famous 2D platformer that returns to the Game Pass library after being removed.

Here are also what are the games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass on July 31, 2023.