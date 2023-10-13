Now that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the part of Microsoft has finally been made official there are no longer any obstacles preventing the arrival of the Santa Monica publisher’s games within the already vast catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass. However, the process will not be immediate and will actually take a few months.

The confirmation comes directly from the pages of the official Xbox website and from the X | profile Game Pass Twitter, where Microsoft says work begins today to bring franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King to Game Pass with more information coming in the coming months.

Today we can begin work to bring Activision Blizzard King’s iconic and innovative games to Xbox Game Pass,” the post reads. “We look forward to sharing additional details in the coming months.”