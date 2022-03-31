Ever since it was created, one of the shortcomings of Microsoft’s affordable subscription, theXbox Game Pass, is the lack of any family plan that allows players from the same household to take advantage of the various premium contents on different platforms, within the same family unit. However, according to what was reported by the colleagues of Windows Centralsource of the article, Microsoft is already moving to provide the public and subscribers with a new feature Family Plan for Xbox Game Pass.

This is a feature that many companies have already taken advantage of, such as subscriptions for streaming movies and TV series such as Netflix, Disney + or Prime Videobut also how Nintendo in the field of gaming. In short, if this statement turns out to be true, the Xbox “killer app” could become even more definitive, giving users what they have always wanted.

In fact, if we were to add the possibility of sharing your subscription to the great advantages already present in it (such as playing exclusive first party titles at launch, with the offer that has become even richer thanks to the recent acquisitions of Microsoft), it would become really difficult for the Sony counterpart to compete with a similar offer, despite the fact that the new PlayStation Plus version has appealed to many users.

Windows Central has stated that its source, trusted and familiar with the House of Redomnd, had already in mind for some time to undertake a similar path, but that there were many details to be established not only with the modalities of amalgamation with the existing master plan, but also with the publishers of third-party titles. Always that source, he would have stated that now Microsoft is moving forward, and that the Xbox Game Pass Family format is expected to become a reality in an unspecified period of 2022.

However, some details still remain unclear, such as whether the plans for such a pass on PC and console will be separate, or whether it will be an exclusive for the console version of the pass. If this service really arrives within the year, the answer will certainly not be long in coming. We remind you that this information is not an official source for now simple rumors not confirmedand should be treated as such.