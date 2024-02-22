Surprisingly, Microsoft has added inside Game Pass a very famous new game: Dead Island 2. The first-person action game had not been announced as part of the second wave of products for the subscription service, but via the official Xbox website it is reported as downloadable via Game Pass.
As you can see below, Dead Island 2 is listed as included with Game Pass. Currently it is also on sale for €38.49 (the offer expires in five days, in case you are interested).
It could clearly be a mistake and the game could be removed from Game Pass soon, but this isn't the first time Microsoft has added an extra game to the service without warning, so it's more believable that it had yet to finish making a deal with the publisher and did not have the opportunity to insert the title in the announcement.
February's Xbox Game Pass games
Speaking of the most recent announcement, the list of games confirmed for the second half of February 2024 includes:
- Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 20
- Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 22
- Maneater (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 27
- Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – February 27
- Indivisible (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 28
- Space Engineers (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 29
To these must also be added Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console and PC), which will be available from March 5, 2024 in Game Pass.
#Xbox #Game #Pass #surprisingly #adds #popular #game #it39s
Leave a Reply