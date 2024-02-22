Surprisingly, Microsoft has added inside Game Pass a very famous new game: Dead Island 2. The first-person action game had not been announced as part of the second wave of products for the subscription service, but via the official Xbox website it is reported as downloadable via Game Pass.

As you can see below, Dead Island 2 is listed as included with Game Pass. Currently it is also on sale for €38.49 (the offer expires in five days, in case you are interested).

It could clearly be a mistake and the game could be removed from Game Pass soon, but this isn't the first time Microsoft has added an extra game to the service without warning, so it's more believable that it had yet to finish making a deal with the publisher and did not have the opportunity to insert the title in the announcement.