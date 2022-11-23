Sony has unveiled how many subscribers are there to Xbox Game Pass: 29 million. The figure emerged from the document he sent to the English antitrust, the CMA, to explain why he considers the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft negative.

In the text we can read: “The Game Pass significantly beats the PlayStation Plus. Microsoft is already the leader in multi-game subscription services. The Game Pass has 29 million subscribers between Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and for in the future there expects substantial growth.The PlayStation Plus multi-game bracket is considerably behind, with less than [omissis] of Game Pass subscribers.”

Interestingly, the CMA has shown the number of Game Pass subscribers, but has obscured the data of the PlayStation Plus. Realizing the distance between the two services would certainly have helped to better understand the situation.

The latest official data on the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers dates back to January 2022 and spoke of 25 million subscriptions. The numbers revealed by Sony suggest that Microsoft could soon exceed thirty million subscribers, a considerable amount for a service that is growing more and more.