According to a new dubious rumor, Shin Megami Tensei would be coming up PCs and Xboxesincluding also Xbox Game Pass. Precisely, to receive a port would be Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, 4, 4 Apocalypse and 5.

Why dubious rumor? Because the original source is 4chan, a forum known for being the place where false leaks are often “downloaded”. In this case, images were shared to support, but as always it is possible that they have been falsified: it is not a particularly complex job. Just as we cannot prove that they are real, we also cannot confirm that they are false. For the moment we can write down the rumor and wait for announcements from Microsoft and Atlus.

Microsoft has long been focusing oninclusion of Japanese games on Game Pass, to expand its catalog and also attract a new type of audience. It wouldn’t be strange to include games like Shin Megami Tensei.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster was released on Nintendo Switch in May 2021. Set in a Tokyo destroyed by an apocalyptic disaster and overrun by demons, it features redone graphics, additional difficulty levels and new functions.

Shin Megami Tensei 4 and 4 Apocalypse are games released on 3DS. In this case, it would be a porting job bordering on a remake and that’s why the rumor is a little less credible. These chapters would require a fair amount of work.

Shin Megami Tensei 5, however, was released on Nintendo Switch in November 2021. This is the most recent chapter and was highly appreciated by critics and the public. You can read our review here.