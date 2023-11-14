In addition to having confirmed the games of Xbox Game Pass arriving in the second half of the month, Microsoft has also indicated which games will be removed from the catalog for Xbox, PC and cloud. Let’s see the complete official list that was reported by the publisher via the Xbox Wire:

Anvil (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Battlefield 1943 (Console) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company (Console) EA Play

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC) EA Play

Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Grid (Console) EA Play

As always, the games will be removed at the end of the month. This means Game Pass subscribers will have until November 30, 2023 to try and maybe even complete the games on this list. We also remind you that the games on Game Pass include a 20% discount if you decide to purchase them before they are removed.