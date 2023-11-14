In addition to having confirmed the games of Xbox Game Pass arriving in the second half of the month, Microsoft has also indicated which games will be removed from the catalog for Xbox, PC and cloud. Let’s see the complete official list that was reported by the publisher via the Xbox Wire:
- Anvil (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Battlefield 1943 (Console) EA Play
- Battlefield: Bad Company (Console) EA Play
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC) EA Play
- Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Grid (Console) EA Play
As always, the games will be removed at the end of the month. This means Game Pass subscribers will have until November 30, 2023 to try and maybe even complete the games on this list. We also remind you that the games on Game Pass include a 20% discount if you decide to purchase them before they are removed.
Games being removed from Game Pass, what to try first
If you are in doubt about what to try first among the games being removed from Xbox Game Passour advice is to take a look at Eastward (here is our review), an adventure inspired by Zelda that offers an exciting story, well told and with splendid pixel art in which we have to control two characters and take advantage of unique abilities of the two to complete various puzzles and fight against enemies.
