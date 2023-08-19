We are still in the middle of August but we can already make a first overview of the 5 games expected to arrive to September 2023 on Xbox Game Passfor what really promises to be an exceptional month for the service but also for the gaming landscape in general, given the titles that are expected.

Obviously this is only a part of the titles that will be included in the Microsoft subscription service catalog, given that they are the ones that have already been confirmed for some time but others will be added and announced according to the classic Xbox Game Pass methods and timing. Already with these 5 games, however, we can say that we are good for a while, especially as regards Starfieldclearly the flagship game.

So let’s see the list of 5 titles already confirmed Coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in September 2023: