Microsoft has revealed what are the games coming up Xbox Game Pass in the second half of May 2023. Let’s see the complete list indicated in an official way via the news.xbox site:

FIFA 23 – Console and PC, via EA Play (May 16)

Eastern Exorcist – Console & PC (May 18)

Ghostlore – Console (May 18)

Planet of Lana – Console and PC (May 23)

Cassette Beasts – Console (May 25)

Massive Chalice – Cloud and Console (May 25)

Railway Empire 2 – Cloud, Console and PC (May 25)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Console & PC (May 30)

As you can see, FIFA 23 can already be accessed via EA Play today. Next, however, we will find a couple of games published since the launch on the Xbox Game Pass, namely Planet of Lana and Railway Empire 2.

Planet of Lana is a game for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It is a cinematic adventure based on platforms and puzzles. As Lana and Mui you must travel to an alien planet under attack.

RailwayEmpire 2 instead it is a management game in which we have to manage a railway company in the early 1800s. We will have to connect cities and companies, create bridges, tunnels and admire 60 famous steam locomotives.

We also report you Chicory: A Colorful Tale, an adventure from the creator of Wandersong. As a scullery maid we gain control of a magical paintbrush that can color the world. The plot is extremely introspective and extremely inclusive. You can find our review here. Chicory: A Colorful Tale was already available on PC and PlayStation, but is only now arriving on Xbox: it is therefore in a sense another game “released at D1 on Xbox Game Pass”.

Beasts Cassettes, however, was recently released and was already available on PC Game Pass and now also arrives on consoles. It’s an open world RPG in which we can capture Pokémon-style creatures, but with a novelty: we can merge them to create a more powerful and unique version. Here is our review.

tell us, what do you think What’s new in Xbox Game Pass for the second half of May 2023?