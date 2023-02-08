Microsoft just announced all the new games coming to Game Pass For Xboxes And pc in the first half of this February 2023. Among these it certainly stands out SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCEone of the newest games in the universe of Gundams involving versions super deformed of Mobile Suits from countless animated (and non-animated) productions, playable alone or in multiplayer together with two other players.

We told you about it in detail in our review of SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE. The title will be available from February 9th and will be compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

From the February 13thmoreover, thanks to the EA Play package included in the Game Pass subscription, it will be possible to access the early access Trial version of WILD HEARTSthe new hunting game developed by KOEI TECMO GAMES.

Source: Microsoft