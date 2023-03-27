Microsoft confirmed that the offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass at 1 dollar (10 pesos in Mexico) per month. It is worth remembering that this offer has almost always been there and users have taken advantage of it to the extent possible, even going as far as creating an account per month to take advantage of the price.

The head of global communications at XboxKari Pérez, declared to The Verge that stopped previous introductory offers for new users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC GamePass and that they will now evaluate other promotions for users.

If you take a tour of Facebook groups you will regularly find many statements from users who create accounts month after month to take advantage of the “risible” price, however this will no longer continue and if it continues there will be a more or less present impact.

Now, as Kari Pérez said, they are already evaluating other promotions, so it is likely that we will surely see some other offer, especially that of the family group that is only available in some South American countries. It will be a matter of waiting and being patient.

How much does Xbox Game Pass cost?

At this time there are three options to enter the video game service on demand from Microsoft. We have the Ultimate subscription, PC and console. These are the prices of xbox game pass:

Console: 149 MXN

PC: 149 MXN

Ultimate: 229 MXN

The difference is simple. The console offer only gives you access to the games on the platform, the exclusives on launch day, discounts and offers, in addition to the benefits of Riot Games. On PC, the games are for that platform, there are also the offers and the exclusives on day 1, however the most important difference is the addition of EA Play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is the icing on the cake, offers PC and Console at the same time with all the aforementioned benefits, in addition to the Gold subscription that includes free games. There are also rewards, offers and so on. Let’s not forget EA Play and also, in some territories, cloud play.

