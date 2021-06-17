Every so often the Game Pass updates, and if Microsoft often adds titles to its service selection, it is sometimes forced to delete some. This month, those who use the Xbox Pass will have to say goodbye to eight titles, which we report below along with the platform on which they were offered.

Outer Wilds (Xbox)

Monster Hunter World (Xbox)

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (Xbox & PC)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Xbox & PC)

Soulcalibur 6 (Xbox)

The Messenger (Xbox & PC)

Mistover (PC)

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)

To compensate for the loss there are obviously the games added in recent weeks (10), the demos to try announced at E3, and those who have more patience can already think about the selection of 19 games that will be included in the pass during the year. . Many of these will also be highly anticipated titles, such as Starfield, which will be available on Xbox Game Pass even from launch day.