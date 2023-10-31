A new announcement comes from Private Division and Roll7 Xbox Game Passwith the arrival of Rollerdrome within the service catalog always for November 2023but towards the end of the month.

Rollerdrome will therefore become part of Xbox Game Pass from November 28, 2023, thus falling within the range of games scheduled for the second half of the month, available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series

The game in question is a third-person action shooter that mixes classic shooter action with extremely fast movement, in an action title of times gone by in terms of taste and general pace.