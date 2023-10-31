A new announcement comes from Private Division and Roll7 Xbox Game Passwith the arrival of Rollerdrome within the service catalog always for November 2023but towards the end of the month.
Rollerdrome will therefore become part of Xbox Game Pass from November 28, 2023, thus falling within the range of games scheduled for the second half of the month, available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series
The game in question is a third-person action shooter that mixes classic shooter action with extremely fast movement, in an action title of times gone by in terms of taste and general pace.
A futuristic action
In 2030, the world is dominated by mega-corporations seeking to maintain control by blurring the lines between reality and stage performance. Taking up a concept that also emerged strongly in the cinema of the 80s, with titles like The Running Man, Rollerdrome stages a kind of show with competitors on skates intent on hitting and eliminating each other.
“Stylish” movements are an integral part of the gameplay in this one “stylish” action gametherefore it is necessary to perform spectacular tricks and evolutions while eliminating the threats present on the screen, while also trying to reveal the mysteries that lie behind the dark Matterhorn Corporation.
You can get to know him better in our review of Rollerdrome, waiting to play it on Game Pass on November 28th. In the meantime, we remind you of the games announced for the first half of November 2023 on the Microsoft service.
