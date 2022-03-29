Xbox Game Pass has answered ironically to the announcement of the new PlayStation Plus: “we love options!”, reads the tweet of the official profile of the Microsoft platform, but the three items that follow are not different subscription plans.

Rather, it is the same concept that is reiterated, namely the fact that Xbox Game Pass allows you to play productions first party (and not only) since day one, unlike PlayStation Plus: “Play new titles from day one, both blockbuster and indie, published by Xbox Game Studios, EA Play, ID @ Xbox and more!”

As we wrote a few hours ago, PlayStation Plus does not directly challenge Xbox Game Pass precisely because of this fundamental difference between the two services, but Sony’s intention to grow in the Netflix-style subscription market is clear.

This segment is in fact currently dominated by Xbox Game Pass and to represent the Japanese house we find the only streaming service PlayStation Nowwith a percentage of just 7%.

In case you haven’t read our special yet, here’s everything you need to know about the new PlayStation Plus.