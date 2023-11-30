Surprisingly, Microsoft added it overnight Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2 within the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Passand therefore now all subscribers to the service can play Gunfire Games’ two souls-like shooters at no additional cost.

Usually the Redmon giant reveals the games that will be added to the Game Pass in advance, especially when it comes to productions of a certain level, but it seems that this time it wanted to surprise subscribers with a shadow drop.

We cannot exclude that it is an error, given that at the moment the entry of the two games into the catalog has not been accompanied by any message on social media from the channels of Xbox, Gunfire Games or the publisher Gearbox. This would seem to suggest an early launch, perhaps originally scheduled for The Game Awards 2023 on December 7th. If so, the omelette is now done and we doubt that Microsoft will remove the two games from the service.