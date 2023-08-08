It is reported that Xbox has reduced the duration of his test of GamePass of $10 MXN, one month after it was reintroduced. The introductory offer previously allowed players to get their first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate either PC GamePass for $10 MXN. The offer was available for several years until Microsoft removed it in March, stating that it was “evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future.”

But the trial period returned last month, offering the same terms as before. However, this seems not to have lasted long. As can be seen on the official Xbox Mexico site, currently only 14 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $10 MXN, instead of a full month as usual. Atomix confirmed this information, which can be consulted and corroborated in this links.

As of July 6, prices increased in most markets except Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Yes, I am a bit outraged by the change, but then I think about the band that keeps creating new accounts and… well, I suppose that it is compensated with the extra work that they will have to do if they want to continue playing for ten pesos.