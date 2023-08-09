













Xbox Game Pass reduces its trial period from one month to just 14 days | EarthGamer









The XGP news site was the one who discovered this alteration to the Xbox Game Pass test. Although the promotion that allows you to save a few pesos returned, the period to take advantage of it was reduced by half. Sure in a move to push more customers to buy the full service.

Despite the shorter trial period, the content it offers remains the same. With the small fee, users have access to the wide catalog of the service. It is only a matter of seeing those titles that call your attention to download and enjoy them.

We recommend you: Xbox suspends users who installed emulators on their consoles

At the moment this change in Xbox Game Pass is only in Europe. But it may eventually reach other regions of the world. Especially now that Microsoft is making a big push and several changes to the service. Are you already subscribers?

What other changes are coming for Xbox Game Pass?

Starting in September, Xbox Game Pass will receive a new, more basic level that will be known as Core. This will take the place of what was Xbox Live Gold, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite titles online.

Source: Xbox

Unlike the Ultimate tier, Core doesn’t have access to a catalog with 100+ games, including day one releases. Instead, your users will have a collection of 25 much-loved games that they can download and play whenever they want. Of course, this level will be cheaper at 169 pesos per month. Will they try it out or stick with Ultimate?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)