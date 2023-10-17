













Of course, these games are not the only ones that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive for the remainder of October. There are other varied experiences that might appeal to you. Here we share the complete list of additions.

Frog Detective

F1 Manager 23

Headbangers Rhythm Royale

Jusant

Mineko’s Night Market

Dead Space

Cities: Skylines 2

It should be noted that although it is not part of this batch, Like a Dragon: Ishin! It also just arrived in the catalog. It was only not included in the announcement because its addition had already been announced since the beginning of the month. So there you have one more game to enjoy this second half of October.

Remember that if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, all you have to do to enjoy them is search for them. Once they find them, they have the option to download them to their console or enjoy them from the cloud. Did any of these games catch your attention?

What games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the second half of October?

As you know, the Xbox Game Pass catalog is constantly changing, so there are also games leaving the service. Starting October 31, certain titles will no longer be available. Here we share a small list with those who say goodbye.

Gunfire Reborn

Kill it with fire

Persona 5 Royal

Signalis

Solasta Crown of the Magister

So if any of these catch your attention, give them a try. Also remember that you have certain discounts for being subscribers, in case you want to keep any of these games forever.

