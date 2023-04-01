According to the official app of Xbox Game Passit seems that Quantum Break stand for leave the catalog of subscription games, having appeared in the list of titles destined to leave the service.

Quantum Break is an excellent third-person action game with cinematic elements, developed by Remedy exclusively for Xbox One and PC. The strange thing about this story is that it is a game published directly by Microsoftof which the company should also own the intellectual property rights.

Therefore, although it is not exactly a first party, so far it has been considered almost as such, and as is known, Xbox Game Studios games should not leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog. We still don’t know if this is a mistake or if there is some agreement between Microsoft and remedy that prevents the permanent maintenance of Quantum Break within the service, we await any clarifications from Microsoft.

On the other hand, it is not the first time something like this has happened: not long ago, We Happy Few also left Xbox Game Pass, despite the fact that the Compulsion team has long been an integral part of the first parties of Xbox Game Studios. In that case, the game was still published by Gearbox Publishing, so it still made some sense.

As far as Quantum Break is concerned, the situation seems more strange, because there shouldn’t be another publisher in the middle besides Microsoft, nor another rights holder on the intellectual propertyso perhaps the question has to do with Remedy’s desire to regain control over the game, similar to what happened with Alan Wake, we’ll see.

In any case, if you haven’t done it yet, we therefore recommend that you try the game and possibly finish it before it is removed from the service (probably around April 15), or buy it using the discount for titles on Game Pass.