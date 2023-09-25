A few months ago something happened that many did not see coming, that is precisely the price increase of Game Pass, which this process would have due to the fact that the games that are incorporated into the service are of increasing production. To give an example, a few weeks ago it was added starfield to the catalogue, a title that can be considered the most important of the year for the company.

With everything that comes in the future like The Elder Scrolls VI and Indiana Jones, It was obvious that fans were going to think that there would be another price increase eventually, but things had not been so clear for many. That is untill Tokyo Game Show took place last week, and in a media interview he stated that the increased charge would be “inevitable” at some point.

Here what he added to the comment:

Although the main premise is to provide more value, I think the price will inevitably rise in the future. We recently raised our prices once, but the decision was made after careful consideration. We believe it is important to provide services that are recognized as being of sufficient value even if prices increase.

It is worth mentioning that within this event in Japan, important collaborations with publishers from Asia were announced, including SEGA, Square Enix, Capcom, among others of great importance for an expansion in said lands. That means that all the games that are going to be Game Pass They cost their respective agreement of thousands with the companies, so this service was not going to be exempt from raising the monthly rate.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: The truth is I don’t think they will increase it much, when it was raised a couple of months ago it was only about $20 pesos, and paying that for a catalog that is going to expand over the years seems quite fair to me. Well, if they add Activision to the team, obviously their games will reach the service.