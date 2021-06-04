This month of June will undoubtedly be one of the best months of the year for video game fans. In large part, this is due to E3 2021, the most anticipated event of the year that will bring us many interesting conferences led by Xbox and Bethesda. The large number of games that await us will not be half normal, but as this long-awaited moment approaches, it seems that Xbox Game Pass prepares an incredible surprise for tomorrow.

At the moment, Microsoft has already announced the new Xbox Game Pass games for the first half of June, but after a long time, this list felt quite empty, which has indicated that the Redmond are saving their entire arsenal for the second half of this month, thus taking advantage of E3 2021 to announce the new games that will arrive at this successful service that is available on Xbox, PC and Android phones. But now, to everyone’s surprise, the account of Xbox Game Pass France via Twitter, he has announced that throughout tomorrow they will reveal an incredible surprise.

Demain annonce incroyable, on aime autant vous prévenir. Vous pouvez essayer de deviner mais aucune chance que vous trouviez 💚 à demain donc – Xbox Game Pass 🇫🇷 (@XboxGamePassFR) June 4, 2021

This big announcement could be due to something related to something that is only of interest to the French public, that is, locally. But it could also be a global advertisement for all users of that service. We do not know what it is about, even the account itself has commented that no matter how much we try to guess it, there will be no possibilities to know what it is about. Will we be in front of a preview of what is to come at Xbox E3 2021? From SomosXbox we will keep you informed.