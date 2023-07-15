













Xbox Game Pass: Preliminary Family Plan will end its operations in August | EarthGamer







While that happens, the members of this service will not have their benefits at hand and that they were otherwise advantageous. Do not forget that it supported five people.

Users who resorted to the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan shared everything that Game Pass Ultimate offers and therein lay its popularity. Microsoft sent a message to affiliates clarifying the situation.

We recommend: Xbox will soon have access to more than 1,300 retro games and we explain how it will work.

In this, he thanks those who have participated in the previous program of this initiative. Likewise, it highlights how incredible it was that people decided to take advantage of it, but it will inevitably end on August 15, 2023.

Fountain: Xbox.

This console manufacturer emphasizes that it will take note of what it has learned with the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan over the course of several months.

Based on this, it will build a similar offer that it will launch worldwide in the future. And what will happen to those subscribed to this type of service?

Well, they will receive an offer for having participated in this initiative. It is a way of compensating them for being part of a test that had a very acceptable reception.

Microsoft pointed out ‘all active members of the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan will receive an offer from the service as a thank you for participating and a way to make sure they keep playing the games they love after the preview ends’.

Fountain: Twitter.

The web page of this type of service is still online but does not allow new subscriptions. Not a few players consider that the extra cost was justified and await their return.

Apart from Xbox Game Pass we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)