In recent years, the video game industry has seen a significant shift towards digital distribution, with gaming platforms such as Xbox Game Pass on PC and Steam leading the way. As a PC gamer, it can be difficult to choose between these two popular platforms, especially when one is like a second home for every PC gamer and the other offers huge savings. So what’s best for PC gamers?

Xbox Game Pass PC: The money-saving option

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that gives you access to a wide variety of games for a monthly fee. With this service, you can play over 100 games on your PC. The service is also available on Xbox, and if you choose the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, you’ll also get all the benefits of Xbox Live Goldsuch as access to online multiplayer, free monthly games, and Xbox Store discounts.

One of the most significant benefits of Xbox Game Pass for PC is the savings option it offers. Instead of buying individual games at full price, you can access a huge library of games for a fraction of the cost. This makes Xbox Game Pass on PC an excellent choice for gamers who want to save money while still having access to a huge selection of games.

Steam: A community of gamers

Steam is a popular platform that offers a huge library of games for purchase. Unlike Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll need to purchase each game individually, but there are frequent sales and discounts that can help you save money. Steam also offers a large community where you can connect with other players, join groups and participate in forums.

One of the most significant benefits of Steam is the hub. It’s a great place to connect with other players, discuss games, get advice, and share your experiences. Steam also offers a wide variety of customization options, including skins and mods, that can enhance your gaming experience.

Xbox Game Pass PC vs. Steam: Which Should You Choose?

When it comes to choosing between Xbox Game Pass PC and Steam, it ultimately comes down to your personal preferences. If you’re looking for a money-saving option and want access to a wide variety of games, then Xbox Game Pass PC is the way to go. For one monthly subscription fee, you can play over 100 games, including exclusive titles, without breaking the bank.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a community of gamers and like buying games individually, then Steam is the best option. Steam offers frequent sales and discounts, allowing you to save money while still having access to a huge selection of games. The hub also offers a great place to connect with other players and share your experiences.

Final thoughts

Choosing the right platform to play on can be a daunting task, but by understanding the differences between Xbox Game Pass for PC and Steam, you can make an informed decision. Xbox Game Pass is an excellent option for gamers who want to save money on both PC and consoles while still having access to a huge library of games, especially with membership costing even less on digital marketplaces like Eneba. Steam, on the other hand, offers a hub for gamer communities and frequent sales and discounts. Whatever you choose, make sure it aligns with your personal preferences and gaming needs.