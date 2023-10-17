In any case, let’s stop talking and let’s see all the games that will be added today and in the next few days:

Microsoft announced i games which will be added to your subscription Xbox Game Pass in the second half of October 2023 for all console, cloud and PC subscribers. There are definitely a lot of new features, including some highly anticipated games such as Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Cities: Skylines II and the surprise Dead Space, which will make Halloween better for all subscribers to the service.

Games

Late October 2023 Game Pass games

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available today

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console and PC) – 19 October

Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24

Dead Space (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – October 26

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud eConsole) – October 26

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 26

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st

Jusant (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st

As underlined, the most prominent titles are certainly Like A Dragon: Ishin! which was announced during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 and which confirms the excellent relations between Microsoft and SEGA. This is the remake of the spin-off set in feudal Japan, which fans were eagerly awaiting.

Cities: Skylines II is the sequel to the king of city builders. The original was able to sell millions of copies, surviving on the market for years. This sequel looks even better. We’ll see if it produces the same results.

Finally, Dead Space is the highly successful remake of one of the most beloved sci-fi survival horror films of all time. In short, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have something to play in the next few days.