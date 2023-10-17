Microsoft announced i games which will be added to your subscription Xbox Game Pass in the second half of October 2023 for all console, cloud and PC subscribers. There are definitely a lot of new features, including some highly anticipated games such as Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Cities: Skylines II and the surprise Dead Space, which will make Halloween better for all subscribers to the service.
In any case, let’s stop talking and let’s see all the games that will be added today and in the next few days:
Games
- Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available today
- F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console and PC) – 19 October
- Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24
- Dead Space (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – October 26
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud eConsole) – October 26
- Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 26
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st
- Jusant (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st
As underlined, the most prominent titles are certainly Like A Dragon: Ishin! which was announced during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 and which confirms the excellent relations between Microsoft and SEGA. This is the remake of the spin-off set in feudal Japan, which fans were eagerly awaiting.
Cities: Skylines II is the sequel to the king of city builders. The original was able to sell millions of copies, surviving on the market for years. This sequel looks even better. We’ll see if it produces the same results.
Finally, Dead Space is the highly successful remake of one of the most beloved sci-fi survival horror films of all time. In short, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have something to play in the next few days.
