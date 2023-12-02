In a recent Windows Central interview with Phil Spenceran interesting fact emerged to get a more precise idea of ​​the investments made by Microsoft to ensure a constant supply of third party games within Xbox Game Pass.

According to what Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, reported, the agreements cost more 1 billion dollars in a year, but despite this they still led to higher earnings, with the service proving not only self-sufficient but also capable of generating profits.

“We have invested a lot of money in the market, over a billion dollars a year to support third party games within Game Pass”, Spencer reported in the interview, thus revealing the considerable investments made to ensure that the Game Pass catalog can count on a constant supply of third party games, in addition to the first party ones produced by Xbox Game Studios.