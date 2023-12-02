In a recent Windows Central interview with Phil Spenceran interesting fact emerged to get a more precise idea of the investments made by Microsoft to ensure a constant supply of third party games within Xbox Game Pass.
According to what Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, reported, the agreements cost more 1 billion dollars in a year, but despite this they still led to higher earnings, with the service proving not only self-sufficient but also capable of generating profits.
“We have invested a lot of money in the market, over a billion dollars a year to support third party games within Game Pass”, Spencer reported in the interview, thus revealing the considerable investments made to ensure that the Game Pass catalog can count on a constant supply of third party games, in addition to the first party ones produced by Xbox Game Studios.
It seems that the investments have been profitable
“What we see with Game Pass is a service that supports every type of gamefrom the biggest to the lesser-known indie titles, that maybe people wouldn’t think they could appreciate until they tried them.” This involves an expansion into different genres and types of production: “If you look at things like Pentiment, Hi- Fi Rush, long-term investments like Grounded, all of these games have been really successful in our membership and on this platform,” Spencer reported.
For both first parties and third parties, however, it seems that the investments made in Game Pass have been profitable: “We have a service that is financially sustainable, and I mean that generates profitswith Game Pass,” Spencer clearly stated.
No precise data is provided in this case but in fact, looking at what was previously reported for the fiscal year 2022, it emerged that Microsoft had obtained 3.9 billion dollars from subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass, with the intention of reaching to approximately $8 billion per year by 2030.
