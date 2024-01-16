At the same time as the announcement of the new games that will join the ranks of PC and Xbox Game PassMicrosoft has also revealed which ones are about to leave the catalog on January 31, 2024. Fortunately this time it's only “one”, that is Hitman: World of Assassination.

We used quotation marks as the title represents the unification of the last three chapters of the series stealth by IO Interactive to create a single great experience as a professional assassin with many missions to play set in many different maps from all over the world, hence the subtitle “World of Assassination”.

Considering the amount of content, therefore, if you are interested we suggest you hurry up and play it, given that in a few weeks it will no longer be available with the PC and Xbox Game Pass subscription. We also remind you that, like all titles coming out of the service, the title will be offered on the Xbox Store with one these days 20% discounthere she is dedicated page.