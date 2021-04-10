The photo on Phil Spencer’s bookshelf, crammed with possible hidden messages, continues to make people talk. From the Kojima Productions and Microsoft agreement to the possible arrival of Sekiro to Xbox Game Pass, the truth is that the details left by Phil Spencer in that interview did not leave anyone indifferent. Details that are not the first time they appear, since Phil Spencer himself leaked the existence of Xbox Series S in a similar interview last year. Of those peculiarities, the presence of Nintendo Switch was one of those that attracted the most attention. And users suspect that perhaps he anticipated the witnessed Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch.
New rumors of the possible presence of Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch They came from one of the members of the Xbox Era podcast, a podcast dedicated to the medium known for revealing quite a few details about the brand. According to them, as well as according to other journalists in the medium, such as Jeff Grubb, everything that appeared on Phil Spencer’s shelf has meaning. And Nintendo Switch will be no exception.
«The clues seem to fit together to Nintendo and Xbox. You will hear more things in the fall ”, is the cryptic message left by one of the best-known Xbox Era users and insiders.
Users have already begun to speculate, understanding that it cannot be something as simple as the arrival of an Xbox character in a Nintendo game, but that it aims to be something much more important. And that novelty could be the arrival of Xbox Game Pass to Nintendo Switch, through xCloud. What would you think of the news?
The cat seems to be out of the bag on Nintendo and Xbox. You’ll hear more in the fall
