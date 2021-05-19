This is already a recurring question: Will we see Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch? The Apple vs Epic Games lawsuit may have given the strongest clue yet about the possibility of Xbox Game Pass or xCloud coming to the Nintendo hybrid. Axios’s Stephen Totilo shared lawsuit documents that Nintendo has largely hidden because they reflect sensitive competitive information about the negotiations between Nintendo and Microsoft.
The executive deposit discussed Microsoft’s plans to bring xCloud to iOSas well as the general console business as a whole. There is no way to know exactly what was said, but it would be interesting to know what negotiations the two companies participated in, and if this brings the possibility of seeing Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch closer or if this has not even been mentioned in the end.
Xbox seems to insist on a future collaboration with Nintendo
Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch?
Totilo shared images of the documents written on Twitter. The images can be found in the Tweet. It’s worth noting that even if the redacted parts mention discussions about xCloud or Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch, there is simply no way to know the status of those discussions. Comments may have been hidden because discussions are in progress or because an announcement was not made.
Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo and SquareSoft before the first Xbox
However, it is also possible that the plans fell through, and Nintendo could have withheld the comments to prevent the general public from seeing that there were discussions in the first place. Outside of the company’s hurdles to seeing Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch, there are a number of glitches that would make it difficult. The platform would need a set of games specifically designed for Switch.
Nintendo says these portions of an Xbox biz dev exec’s deposition in EpicvApple “reflect… competitively sensitive information about negotiations between Nintendo and Microsoft.” She was primarily deposed about trying to bring xCloud to iOS and more broadly discussed console biz pic.twitter.com/UeTBRaVxmi
